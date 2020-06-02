Chupp’s resignation accepted

SIDNEY — The resignation of the Shelby County Board of Elections deputy director was accepted Monday during a special board of elections meeting.

Donnie Chupp’s resignation is effective June 5.

“Our purpose for executive session meeting today (Monday) was to review the legal and statutory requirements covering the process of recruiting and hiring a new deputy director,” said Chair Jim Kerg via an email. “Our legal counsel, assistant prosecutor Eric Ambos provided assistance and guidance on these specific matters.

“The board will be developing a recruitment plan based on the guidelines provided and job skills required. We hope to complete this planning effort over the next 7 to 10 days. At that point in time, we will initiate our recruiting efforts.”

The board’s next meeting is Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m.