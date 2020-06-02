Library giving book sale books to community

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library could not hold its much-anticipated book sale this spring due to the global pandemic, so the library has decided to give back by donating surprise grab bags of books to anyone in the community. Most bags will have five or six books in them and you can ask for the types of books that you would like: fiction, non-fiction, children, crafts, cookbooks, mysteries, large print, graphic novels and paperbacks.

The books are free and have not been in circulation for months so will have been quarantined during that time. Theres a limit of two bags per day. The library does not want these books back but encourages patrons to pass them on to friends and family members. Books in the sale are donations or books that have been withdrawn from the system.

To get a bag of books, call the library at 937-492-8354 and ask for a free bag of books in the genre you would like and go to the curbside pick-up in the west side parking lot off of Main Avenue. When you arrive call the number on the sign and library staff will bring the books out and put them in the trunk of your car. Amos Library is located at 230 E. North St., Sidney, Ohio. This is a first come-first served opportunity while the book supply lasts.

Library employees also reminds everyone that they can reserve regular library books online as well at https://shelbyco.lib.oh.us.