‘Imagine Your Story’ summer library programs underway

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries has re-imagined the Summer Library Programs (SLP) this year. For Babies, children and tweens sixth-grade and under, participants have the option to participate completely online via the SLP website: https://tinyurl.com/SCLSummerRead or with take home packets of activities available for curbside pick-up at all library locations. This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story” will celebrate fairy tales, magical creatures, tall tales and fables.

Two packets of songs, rhymes, games, and other activities will be available, for Babies birth to age 3 in the month of June. Two more packets will be available in July. For completing the packets, babies will receive prizes as well as grand prize entries for puppets, toys and more.

Children and tweens Prek-sixth-grade can complete four activity packets in the month of June and four more in July with fun themes including Beanstalks & Brick Houses, Cuddly Creatures, American Tall Tales, and Wishes & Wizards. Children and tweens will receive prizes for each packet they complete as well as grand prize entries for gift cards, books, and Kings Island tickets.

“Each packet has six activities to choose from. These might include STEM experiments, recipes, games or crafts they can do at home,” said youth services director, Rikki Unterbrink. “Of course, one of the activities is reading!”

Participants must complete four of the six activities to receive credit for the packet.

The SLP website will also have a page to inform participants of the various programs that will be offered in the summer which might include virtual Storytime, Story Trails in the park, Guessing jars, and take home craft kits. Many of these programs will be featured on the library’s Facebook page. The program begins June 1st and will conclude on July 25th. Each library location will have staff available during curbside hours to assist patrons in registering online and checking-in online if needed.

The Teen Summer Library Program is also going virtual this year! Teens can register, check-in and get all the information they need by going to the Shelby County Library’s website. The Teen Summer Library Program is for any teen going into grades 7 through 12 next school year. The theme for this year is “Imagine Your Story!” and will take place from June 1 through July 25. Teens can read, write, or complete other fun activities, such as crafts, STEM activities, puzzles, and more. For doing each activity, teens will earn a chance at winning one of our grand prizes, which include $25 Amazon gift cards, Kings Island Tickets, books, and more!

Adults ages 18 years and older, are encouraged to join in the fun! Those wishing to participate simply go to the library website and click on the link for Adults 18 and over. That will take you to an information page about this year’s online reading program. After you complete 10 of the activities listed (mix or match), you will check-in online or give us a call and tell us you have completed the program. Then come to the curbside pick-up at your library location. After you pick up your prize you will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Kroger gift card.

You can find us on the web at https://shelbyco.lib.oh.us. For additional information, call the Shelby County Libraries location nearest you: Anna, 937-394-2761, Botkins, 937-693-6671, Fort Loramie, 937-295-3155, Jackson Center, 937-596-5300, Russia, 937-526-4300, or Sidney, 937-492-8354.

Suzanne Cline, executive director, added, “ For all of you who have asked, we are beginning to take the steps needed for us to be able to open for people to come inside. At this point, we do not have a firm reopen date. However, as with all places when we do reopen it will not be as it was before we closed. We will not have as many computers available due to distancing, so time limits may need to be adjusted. There are many ways people use the library and we are doing our best to phase in all of those ways as safely as we can to protect the community.”