County cases stay at 42

SIDNEY — Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The 43rd case is a woman in her 80s and the 44th case is a woman in her 70s.

According to Tuesday’s update — which was filed before the two latest cases were reported — by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s Facebook page, two people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The new cases reported over the weekend are two women in their 50s and one woman in her 70s.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 42 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Thirty people have recovered, nine have not, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s. One person remains hospitalized.

Of the confirmed cases, 21% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; one man and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 76 total cases (68 confirmed and eight probable), 11 hospitalizations, 32 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 75 cases, 53 cases are female (70%) and 23 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 52. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 74th case is a 62-year-old woman that is self-isolating at home. The 75th case is a 63-year-old man that is self-isolating at home. The 76th case is an 86-year-old woman. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 361 positive cases with 51 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 181 positive cases have been recorded with 20 hospitalizations. There have been 23 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 111.

Logan County has had 40 positive cases with five hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 36,350 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 6,176 have been hospitalized with 1,583 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,258 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.