125 years ago

June 3, 1895

The cornerstone of the children’s home was laid yesterday without any ceremonies. A box containing the record of the vote in November 1893 on the question of building the home, a list of the county officials, copies of all the county newspapers and copies of the Cincinnati Enquirer and commercial gazette were placed in it.

More than 100 members of the Sidney High school alumni and their friends gathered at the William Piper home on North Miami Avenue last evening for their reunion and to welcome members of the Class of 1895. Robert Marshall, president of the alumni, welcomed the new members and Ernest Given responded for the new graduates.

Twenty-nine teachers took the county school examination today.

100 years ago

June 3, 1920

The annual commencement exercises of the Shelby county eighth grade pupils will be held at the fairgrounds on June 10. The field day exercises will begin at 10 a.m., to be followed by a picnic dinner at noon. Commencement exercises will start at 1:30 p.m., with an address by the Hon. Vernon M. Riegel, superintendent of public instruction.

A herd of cows being driven through the city yesterday afternoon became unruly. They were being driven on Ohio avenue when suddenly two of the animals darted across the sidewalk into the store running through the store of W.J. Quinn and Sons, turning onto Court Street. From there they ran thru yards and gardens on Court street into the Miami river. One of the cows remained in the water for several hours before it could be driven out.

75 years ago

June 3, 1945

Plans were underway today to organize a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Sidney, to be climaxed at a meeting June 7 in the council chambers of the city building when state officers will be present to assist in the organization. Men who served overseas in World Wars I and II or the Spanish American War are eligible for membership.

With the home canning sugar situation becoming alarming, ration officials were advised today to halt the issuance of any further coupons until further notice.

Miller’s Ready-To-Wear store reopened informally today, the formal opening being delayed as none of the new fixtures and equipment has arrived to be installed. A more formal opening is being planned for later.

50 years ago

June 3, 1970

As chairman of the board of trustees of Miami University, J. Oliver Amos, publisher of the Sidney Daily News, met with Gov. James Rhodes and nine other trustee chairmen in Columbus Tuesday. Subject was the campus unrest at the 10 state supported colleges.

JACKSON CENTER – Charles J. Nichols of Florence, Ky., was hired as music instructor for grades one through 12 for the 1970-71 school term by the board of education at a meeting Thursday evening.

25 years ago

June 3, 1995

A royal smile – (Photo) Heather Ike, 17, daughter of Rick and Joyce Ike of Maplewood, smiles after being named queen of the Jackson Center Community Days Friday night. The festivities, which began Thursday and continue through Sunday, mark the centennial anniversary of when the village became incorporated.

(Photo) SERVING BIRTHDAY CAKE for the Shelby County Humane Society is Judy Reed, outgoing president, to Heather Hutchinson of Sidney, incoming co-president. The party marking the 20th birthday of the organization also was intended to recognize the service of Reed, who is resigning from the group after serving all 20 years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

