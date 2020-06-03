POWER accepting grant applications

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way Women’s Initiative Group, POWER, is accepting applications for annual grants for the third year in a row.

This year up to $2,000 will be available to 501(c)(3) agencies or government entities. The grant monies will be awarded for projects that fulfill POWER’s mission of providing programs, assistance to initiatives that benefit children and families in Shelby County. Up to $20,000 in grant money will be available through POWER.

To receive a POWER grant application contact the United Way office at 937-492-2101 or e-mail Amy West at Awest@ShelbyCountyUnitedWay.org.

Applications must be received by July 31, 2020.