Kiwanis awards $15,500 in scholarships


SIDNEY — The Sidney Kiwanis Club has awarded $15,500 in scholarships to 11 local students.

The $2,500 Peters Scholarship was awarded to Sidney High School senior Lydia Brewer. Receiving $2,000 scholarships were Hailey New, Sidney High School, and Olivia Monnin, Lehman Catholic High School.

Students receiving $1,500 scholarships were Nobel Zhou, Sidney High School; Michael Rossman, Lehman Catholic High School; and Nathan Johnson, Sidney High School. The $1,000 Key Club scholarship was awarded to Katie Butts, Sidney High School, and the $500 Key Club Scholarship was awarded to Lea Baldwin, Sidney High School.

The $1,000 Legacy Scholarship was given to Ann Deafenbaugh, Lehman Catholic High School.

The 2020 Vera Ginn Scholarship winners of $1,000 scholarships are Jessica York, Russia High School, and Noah Schwepe, Sidney High School.

