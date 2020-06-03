Shelby County Retired Teachers awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Retired Teachers Association recently chose two scholarship recipients for its annual scholarships in the amount of $500 each. Recipients of the scholarships are Carly Edwards and Madison Borchers.

Edwards is a 2019 graduate of Lehman High School. She attended Columbus State Community College for her freshman year and will attend The Ohio State University in the fall. She is a Middle Childhood major with a 4.0 GPA. Carly is the daughter of Joe and Tina Edwards.

Borchers is a 2017 graduate of Russia Local Schools. She is a Middle Childhood Education and Intervention Specialist major at the University of Dayton and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Doug and Beth Borchers.

The scholarship program is sponsored by retired teachers from the Shelby County school systems. The funds have been collected by donations, sales, and memorials.