Making a connection

Sidney Police Chief William Balling, left, talks with William Suttle, of Sidney, on the courtsquare where people were protesting the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, June 2. Balling said he didn’t like the term “protesting” he said “What I see here is people demonstrating and working towards a solution.” When asked if he was a protester Suttle said “I’m a part of the movement.” Balling said he was planning on coming down and talking with the demonstrators on as many days as he could.