Uppeer Valley Career Center honored

LEESBURG, Va. — SkillsUSA has named 24 SkillsUSA schools as Models of Excellence for 2020. Included in the schools honored is Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

The annual program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs.”

The top 24 SkillsUSA chapters selected as Models of Excellence will be evaluated in June for top honors. A panel of judges will evaluate each of these highest-level schools based on their goals, plan of action, results, evaluation and SkillsUSA Framework integration. Business and industry partners will conduct finalist interviews with students and advisors, and then help select the top three schools to be recognized on June 26 during the National Leadership and Skills Conference Virtual Recognition Session.

The focus of Models of Excellence is student-led activation. These students learn and practice the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving by taking the lead on all SkillsUSA activities. Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by guiding them, but never doing the work for them, elevating learning from classroom instruction to successful application of skills.

Other schools honored were from Massachuttes, North Carolina, Colorado, South carolina, Wyoming, Georgia, New Jersey, Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, California, Wisconsin and Washington. Upper Valley Career Center was the only Ohio school honored.

The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for student development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area provide tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. The top three schools receive national recognition and the opportunity to share their stories through SkillsUSA in publications and trainings.

Upper Valley Career Center Skills USA Officers, left to right Andrea Rodeheffer, Gage McCann, Andrew Fogt, Conner Earick, Pamela Hicks, Justin Esser and MaKayla Stangel. Courtesy photo