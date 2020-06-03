45th COVID-19 case diagnosed in county

SIDNEY — A man in his 80s is the 45th positive COVID-19 case reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department. The case was reported Wednesday after the daily update had been filed on the health department’s Facebook page.

According to Wednesday’s update, two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 45 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Thirty-one people have recovered, 10 have not, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Of the confirmed cases, 20% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

As of June 3, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) reported 77 total cases (69 confirmed and eight probable), 11 hospitalizations, 51 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 77 cases, 54 cases are female (70%) and 23 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 55. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 77th case is a 60-year-old female who is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 362 positive cases with 52 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 184 positive cases have been recorded with 20 hospitalizations. There have been 23 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 115.

Logan County has had 40 positive cases with five hospitalizations.

During Wednesday’s update, it was announced Ohio has 36,792 positive cases of COVID-19 with cases in all of the state’s 88 counties. Of those cases, 6,251 have been hospitalized with 1,604 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,299 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.