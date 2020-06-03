Joint Township offers walk-in antibody testing

ST. MARYS — Walk-in antibody testing for COVID-19 is available at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital’s outpatient lab. No appointment is necessary, and a physician’s order is not required.

The test is performed on a patient’s blood specimen and can detect the IgG antibody to SARS-CoV2 — a protein produced in the latter stages of illness which indicates a person was likely previously infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The test is not intended to determine whether a patient has a current infection, but rather for individuals who feel well and do not have symptoms, but suspect they may have recovered from a COVID-19 infection earlier this year. Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 could help accelerate an investigational treatment by donating plasma to local blood banks.

Testing positive for the antibody does not necessarily imply immunity from COVID-19. Individuals should continue to observe federal, state and local public health guidance.

Those who wish to undergo testing should come to JTDMH’s outpatient lab at 200 St. Clair Street in St. Marys. The lab is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Everyone who enters the hospital must pass a mandatory health screening and have a face covering.

The test costs $65, and payment is due via cash, check or credit card at the time of service. Results are typically available within 24 hours via an external patient portal. Hard copies of the test results will be mailed to the patient’s home address within 7 – 10 days.

“We are excited to be able to offer this test to our community as a tool in providing valuable information to not only our patients if they feel they may have recovered from a previous exposure, but also to the appropriate state health department of residence to determine Covid-19 prevalence in the community,” said Cynthia Berning, vice president of operations at JTDMH.