125 years

June 4, 1895

The assessors have completed their returns for Shelby County. Deducting the appreciation of property in the county over the past year from the depreciation of personal property leaves the actual depreciation of assessed values in the county $76,160 below what they were last year.

There are 53 saloons in Shelby county according to returns made by the assessors. Sidney has 24 of these; Loramies, seven; Botkins, five; Anna, four; Russia, three; Port Jefferson, Wynant, McCartyville, two each; Rhine, Kettlersville, Houston, one each, and the tile shed in Dinsmore township.

The riot alarm has been arranged by Chief of the Fire Department J.W. Kendall and Capt. S.B. Burnell. The alarm will be two taps of the fire bell 10 times.

100 years ago

June 4, 1920

The formal opening of the 1920 season at the country club was held yesterday afternoon and evening with a large attendance and a number of invited guests present. The old directors were re-elected by acclamation, including; W.C. Horr, Val Lee, Cable Wagner, C.B. DeWeese, George Quatman, E.E. Kah, Harry Rice, W.R. Carothers, and Tom F. Studevant. Val Lee was unanimously re-elected president.

Driving out Park and Michigan streets through the Little Farms, Park Place and Syndicate additions one can see many people working in their gardens. The season has been late this year. The writer counted over 200 gardens already plowed.

75 years ago

June 4, 1945

The crowning event of school life, graduation, came to the 105 students of the Class of 1945 at Sidney High school last evening, when they were presented with their diplomas. Rev. James W. Clarke, D.D., of St. Louis, Mo., gave the commencement address on the subject, “Facing The Great Adventure.”

Shelby County sent 21 additional men to Fort Hayes, Columbus, today to be inducted into the armed forces. The group was in charge of Robert M. Kinsella, with Norbert B. Kelly, assistant leader. An additional 33 men went for pre-induction physical examinations.

50 years ago

June 4, 1970

Selected by the Student Councils of their respective high school, eight young ladies will seek the honor of being named Queen for the Sidney-Shelby County Sesquicentennial celebration weekend of July Forth.

The group includes; Lora Breece, Sidney High; Joyce Huecker, Holy Angels High; Beverly Puthoff, Fort Loramie; Joan Reiss, Anna High; Jane Schmiesing, Houston High; Shirley Rae Stoker, Fairlawn High; and Melanie Tangeman, Jackson Center High.

The licensing of grocery stores, bakeries, food carryouts and other places which sell food for off premise consumption takes effect today in Shelby County

Albert Boos, a county food sanitarian, estimates that approximately 100 food establishments will be licensed within a few weeks.

25 years ago

June 4, 1995

CANDLEHEADS – (Photo) David Brit of Jackson Center drives a tractor pulling a float commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Jackson Center with a birthday cake complete with a set of “candleheads.” The float won the commercial division of the Jackson Center Community Days parade held Sunday.

QUEEN CROWNED – Heather Ike, 17, the daughter of Rick and Joyce Ike of Jackson Center, was crowned “Miss Community Days” during the queen pageant held Friday night at Jackson Center High School. In addition to a tiara, she received a $100 savings bond donated by Airstream Inc.

Runner-up was Jenny Yinger, 17, the daughter of Jeff and Deb Yinger of Jackson Center. She received a $50 savings bond donated by Dr. K.D. Huffer, Inc. There were six contestants.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

