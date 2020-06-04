Mismi County Fair plans to move forward

TROY — With any major event still on the calendar this summer, plans will be subject to change, but the Miami County Agricultural Society Fair Board will continue to plan to host its annual county fair this Aug. 14-20.

According to the press release, “The board has received and reviewed the recommended guidelines from the state for conducting a county fair in 2020 and have taken no action as to canceling anything at the Miami County Fair. At this time, the 2020 Miami County Fair, with the support of both the senior and junior boards, is continuing as planned. “

Society President Nick Shellenberger said the board is optimistic that state-mandated restrictions on crowds and other pandemic measures will be eased by August and a full fair will be able to be held. Shellenberger said the board would need to review the state “sector sheets” or state requirements for entertainment, stadium events and livestock shows to be able to move forward as in previous years. Once those committees release the sector sheets, Shellenberger said the board will have a clearer picture of how the 2020 county fair will play out.

Shellenberger said no changes or extra restrictions for camping will be necessary. He also said tickets for its concert featuring Jeremy Camp have been postponed until the board knows more regarding outdoor concerts and if it can still be held.

Shellenberger said the board met for several hours Tuesday and each board member was allowed to express their concerns and opinions and ultimately they voted to continue with the fair as planned. He said if some social distancing requirements are still in place come August, the board will modify its livestock shows and stadium seating to comply.

Officials said the senior fair board will work with Miami County Public Health officials “to put on the best fair possible for the county, surrounding communities, and especially the area’s youth exhibitors, while still protecting the health and safety of fair-goers and exhibitors.”

The board has made this decision with the support of the Miami County Commissioners and other local and state elected officials.

The press release also stated that due to the unique circumstances due to the pandemic, “This venture will take the support of the community as the board has lost all income from the last three months due to being unable to make the grounds and its facilities available for events, which is the source of off-season income and funds the operation of the fair and fairgrounds. The board will be dependent on the financial support of the community and businesses, many of whom are also experiencing extra financial burdens. “

For more information and ways to support the 2020 Miami County Fair, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

Board votes to continue plans for Aug. 14-20