Piqua Library set to reopen June 8

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will open to the public Monday, June 8. Initially, the hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons will be able to browse books and DVDs on the first floor and use the computers on the second floor. Curbside service will continue for any patron that wants to use this service. Request items by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org or calling the library at 937-773-6753.

In order to keep patrons and staff safe, the library asks that patrons continue to use the book drop at the back of the building. Books are not to be returned at any public desks. Books are quarantined and cleaned in this area before being checked in and shelved. While services are limited due to COVID-19, no library patrons will be penalized for not returning library materials on time.

Library staff will be wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. The Library requests that our patrons do the same. The Library will be limited to 30 patrons in the building at a time, and asks that patrons limit their visit to 30 to 60 minutes.

At this time, the library is not offering public programs in the building, but will move some programs to an online format. The Summer Reading program will begin later than usual and will have a new format. Stay tuned to the library’s social media accounts and website for more details. Also at this time, the Louis Room, Founder’s Room and study rooms will not be available for public use.

The library plans to gradually increase services, hours and spaces open as the summer continues. This is a rapidly changing situation and the library will keep patrons updated updated via social media.