The Historic Sidney Theatre to host weekly updates, open mics

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced their weekly Virtual Open Mic Nights and State of the Theatre updates.

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., the Historic Sidney Theatre will premiere its Live Virtual State of The Theatre updates. Historic Sidney Theatre Executive Director Ian Hinz will review what is in store for the future of the theatre and reveal new additions and plans for the space.

Every Saturday at 7 p.m., the theatre premieres their Virtual Open Mic Night. These events are free and the community is welcome to join the Historic Sidney Theatre for fun, entertainment, community, and talent.

Both shows are available to stream on The Historic Sidney Theatre Facebook page as well as their website, www.sidneytheatre.org.