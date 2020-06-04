COVID-19 case reported in nursing home

SIDNEY — The first positive coronavirus case has been reported in a Shelby County Nursing Home.

Sidney Care Center— with assistance from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Shelby County Health Department — is presently investigating a positive COVID-19 case of a resident who recently resided at the nursing home. The person no longer resides at Sidney Care Center.

“Residents and employees in the facility are being screened for illness and tested as indicated through our investigation,” said Clara Wukelich, RN, CPHRM, WCC, director of Risk Management for Foundations Health Solutions.

Sidney Care Center is following existing plans and new interim guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ODH to manage the residents in place, she said.

“We have no additional residents or staff with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 currently,” said Wukelich.

Foundations Health Solutions is the parent company that manages Sidney Care Center.

During its daily report on Facebook, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s reports the 46th case involves a man in his 20s.

Two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the daily update, Shelby County has reported 46 COVID-19 cases to the state of Ohio. Thirty-three people have recovered, 10 have not, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Of the confirmed cases, 19% of the people are health care workers or first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; one man and three women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

The age group of men and women in their 60s has the most positive cases — 11.

As of June 4, 2020, the Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD), reports 78 total cases (70 confirmed and eight probable), 11 hospitalizations, 51 recovered cases, and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 78 cases, 54 cases are female (69%) and 24 cases are male (31%) with an average age of 55. Data reported is cumulative over the course of this outbreak.

The 78th case is a 41-year-old male that is self-isolating at home. The 77th case is a 60-year-old female who is self-isolating at home. ACHD will not release any identifiable information about the confirmed cases to protect personal privacy.

In Miami County, there have been 366 positive cases with 53 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 187 positive cases have been recorded with 20 hospitalizations. There have been 23 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 115.

Logan County has had 43 positive cases with five hospitalizations.

During Thursday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 37,282 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 6,312 have been hospitalized with 1,623 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,339 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.