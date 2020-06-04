Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: trespassing. Police are investigating a trespassing report at 319 E. Court St.

-9:21 p.m.: possessing drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident from a traffic stop at Brooklyn Avenue at East North Street in which drug/narcotic equipment was found, drugs/narcotics was stolen and a bundle with an unknown substance was seized by police.

-6:39 p.m.: violate protection order. Michael Watkins II, 38, 4431 S. Knoop Johnston Road, was arrested on a protection order violation charge.

-6:33 p.m.: theft — without consent. The theft of miscellaneous items and a speech device, valued at $400, was reported in the 1100 block of Park Street.

-9:18 a.m.: probation violation. Sherry Lynn Howard, 52, 826 N. Main Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she turned herself in.

-12:29 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of St. Marys Avenue.

TUESDAY

-6:32 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police seized four bags of marijuana, valued at $4,000, during a stop on Interstate 75 at mile marker 90.

Crashes

Autumme M. Johnsona, 16, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:13 p.m.

Johnsona was traveling eastbound on East Court Street going through the intersection of Ohio Avenue when she struck the rear of a stopped vehicle in traffic in front of her.

The other vehicle was driven by Susan W. Hoehne, 51, of Anna.

Johnsona’s passenger, Jason M. Moton, 54, 214 Washington St., was transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Luke David Bemus, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right of way on public highway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:03 p.m.

Bemus was traveling eastbound from a private drive in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue when he failed to see and struck the driver’s side of the northbound vehicle on St. Marys Avenue that was driven by Timothy M. Schaffer, 47, of Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

