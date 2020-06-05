125 years ago

June 5, 1895

The annual county commencement under the Boxwell law was held in the assembly room of the court house Saturday afternoon. Following a musical program and a treatise by S.L. Wicoff on “The Growth of Education Methods,” diplomas were presented by County Examiner Irene Eshman to 16 pupils. Five other pupils who have completed their work, will receive their diplomas after commencements have been held in their townships and certified by the township clerk.

———

Rev. A.H. Minneman has gone to Evansville, Ind., to attend the district Synod of Western Ohio which opens in that city tomorrow.

100 years ago

June 5, 1920

The house of Leo Johnston, who lives on the D.J. Cargill place, a mile northeast of Port Jefferson, was completely destroyed by fire about 5 o’clock this morning. The fire was discovered by the passerby who notified Mrs. Johnston. She hurried upstairs and got the children who were still in bed. Practically all the furniture and household goods were destroyed.

———

Owing to the late shipment of the uniforms, some of the ball players will have to parade this evening without uniforms. The parade will form at the post office at 7:30.

———

Miss Bonnie Custenborder, associated with the Sleighton school at Darling, Pa., has accepted a position as dietitian at West Philadelphia General Homeopathic hospital. She is home for a visit of a few days before reporting around June 15.

75 years ago

June 5, 1945

Roscoe Stump was elected president of the Sidney High school alumni at the annual reception held last evening. Charles Collier was named vice president; Miss Phyllis Royon, secretary, and Charles Benjamin, Jr., treasurer. Edwin Seving was master of ceremonies for the occasion, with Stanley Brandenburg welcoming the new members, and James McClain, president of the class, responding.

———

Shelby county bond purchases in the Seventh War loan drive are lagging behind the rest of the state and nation, according to figures received at the war finance office in the Murphy building. Series E bond purchases to date total $192,000 against a quota of $534,000. The sale of bonds will continue through the month of June.

———

Ohio shivered today under a mass of cold air from the northwest, with the weather bureau warning there will be some frost tomorrow morning and a little prospect for warmer conditions for several days.

50 years ago

June 5, 1970

“Wilderness to Prosperity,” a brief history of Shelby County during its early years, is now available to the public as another feature of the Sidney-Shelby County Sesquicentennial observance. The 56-page illustrated brochure is a project of the Shelby County Historical Society prepared in connection with the 150th anniversary of the county and city.

Information included in the booklet was compiled and written by John B. Scott, journalism major at Bowling Green State University. John Minton, president of the Shelby County Historical Society, served as editor of the book, with William Milligan and C. Frohman Johnson supervising the project.

———

Votes will be counted Saturday to determine the queen at the final night of the Anna homecoming celebration sponsored by the Anna Community Club.

Candidates are Jane Baumer, Marilyn Bergman, and Brenda Elsass. Each vote costs the voter a penny.

25 years ago

June 5, 1995

Sidney City Council plans to move forward with a proposed curfew for teenagers in the city after once again talking about the pros and cons of a curfew at Monday’s workshop session. Council agreed to put the curfew ordinance on the agenda for its June 12 meeting.

———

(Photo) Seven-year-old Erin Grillot gets some help from instructor Lesli Wearly on Monday during the first day of Water Safety Week at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Sponsored by The Sidney Daily News, the program teaches children in grades one through six, the basics of swimming and water safety.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

