Judge orders forensic evaluation

SIDNEY — The teenager accused of stabbing and killing another teenager waived his right to a probable cause hearing Friday in Shelby County Juvenile Court.

The 15-year-old — who has been charged with murder — stood beside his attorney Mark Wieczorek, of Cincinnati, as Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel asked him if he understood what it means to waive his right to the hearing. The teenager answered “yes” he understood.

“The court finds probable cause exists,” said Beigel, that the teen committed the alleged crime.

Beigel then ordered the teen have a forensic evaluation completed by Forensic Psychiatry Center of Western Ohio. The teen will be transported from the West Central Juvenile Detention Facility for the evaluation. Beigel said it’s up to the officials at the Forensic Psychiatry Center of Western Ohio to determine how many days will be needed for the evaluation.

The judge also accepted the signed waiver for the probable cause hearing.

During the teen’s first appearance in Juvenile Court on May 15, the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office asked that the case be transferred to Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The probable cause hearing was one of the steps of the process before Beigel makes his decision about the request.

In order for the juvenile to be transferred to adult court, Beigel said certain standards must be met. They include:

• Be 14 years of age or older.

• There’s probable cause the juvenile committed the offense.

• The juvenile is not amendable to juvenile court rehabilitation and shows there’s a safety concern to the community.

If the case is transferred to adult court, the juvenile could face 15 years to life in prison; five years of probation once he gets out of prison; and $20,000 in fines and court costs.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the teen’s mother asked if she could give her son a hug. The judge granted the request once the courtroom was cleared.

According to the Sidney Police Department, the teen is accused of the stabbing death of Cody Powers, 15, of Sidney, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The suspect was upset over an alleged text that was sent to his girlfriend, which he termed “disrespectful.” The teen went to the Dingman Street residence, along with three others, to challenge the victim and an acquaintance of the victim to a fight.

Powers sustained a serious knife wound to his stomach area. He was transported to Wilson Health and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where he passed away.

As a result of the incident the 15-year-old suspect was charged with one count of murder.

The next hearing in the case will be held once the Forensic Psychiatry Center of Western Ohio completes its evaluation.

The teenager accused in a murder investigation appears before Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel on Friday, June 5. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_SDN060620Juvenile.jpg The teenager accused in a murder investigation appears before Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey J. Beigel on Friday, June 5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News