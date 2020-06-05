Area blood drives to be held in June

SIDNEY — Several Community Blood Center blood drives will be held in the area the week of June 15.

St. Michael’s Hall will hold a community blood drive on Tuesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will hold a community blood drive on Wednesday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney.

Ron & Nita’s will hold a community blood drive on Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ron & Nita’s Shoe & Clothing Store, 134 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Donors must have an appointment and must wear a face mask at Community Blood Center blood drives. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Blood collection fell to historic lows during the height of the pandemic. Only the dedication of donors and a substantial drop in hospital usage prevented a blood supply crisis. Hospital blood usage is returning to normal and the rising demand for blood donations comes with the traditional challenges of vacation travel, no high school blood drives, and an increase in accidents and trauma cases.