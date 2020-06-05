Rhodes State offers at-home summer camp kits

LIMA — Rhodes State College (RSC) has introduced Rhodesology@Home. Now, students can bring the sought-after “Rhodesology” summer camp experience right to their door with a science or art-centered camp kit.

The annual Rhodesology camp staff has re-imagined what summer learning can look like in this season of social distancing. With these new camp kits, students can blast into the past or into space, get their hands into “ooey gooey” experiments, build new worlds, and more.

“These kits offer kids a fun, hands-on, and engaging summer camp experience without having to leave home,” Ashley Hunter, assistant coordinator of youth programs at RSC said.

Participants can choose from several of the Rhodesology@Home camp kits.

For children in second through fourth grade:

• Jurassic World: Recreate dinosaur bones, fossils, and dinosaur eggs!

• Lego© World: Construct a dream Lego© creation from over 100 different designs!

• Ooey, Gooey, Science: Discover the chemistry behind slime, volcanos, and combustion!

• Children’s Art Studio: Draw, paint, and sculpt in a variety of media.

For children in fifth through eighth grade:

• CSI: Rhodes State: Use an online lab to solve the mystery at the 3D crime scene.

• Cool Chemistry: Create heat, cause explosions, and make crystals.

• Art Studio: Unleash imagination with daily art projects.

• Drones & Rocket Science: Design rockets while directing Mission Control!

All kits are $49, include a free T-shirt (while supplies last), and can be picked up on the RSC campus or delivered to your home for a shipping fee. Visit www.rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology for more information and to get a kit.