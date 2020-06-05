Local organization to provide PPE to businesses

WAPAKONETA — The Christmas Cheer organization is a collaboration between the fire departments from Buckland, St. Johns, Uniopolis and Wapakoneta. They have helped local families who need extra assistance over the holidays for over 35 years by collecting and distributing community donations of toys and food.

Now they want to help local businesses who have been hit hard by COVID-19 closures and the new operating procedures. In order to operate safely, businesses are in need of large amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They have faced product shortages and skyrocketing prices for much of the required PPE.

The Christmas Cheer Program has mobilized funding to address this shortfall and help local businesses get back on their feet. With the support of the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce and Millers Textile Services, they are providing hand sanitizer PPE to our local small businesses in need.

All small businesses located in the Wapakoneta School District and served by the four fire departments are eligible while supplies last. Business are asked to submit the application available through the Chamber’s website, www.Wapakoneta.com or email Chamber@Wapakoneta.com or call 419-738-2911.