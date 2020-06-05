On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday June 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the middle school’s room 209.

Reports will be given by the elementary school, middle school and high school personnel, treasurer and superintendent. The board will also approve a resolution to proceed with placing a renewal of permanent improvement levy on the November ballot.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. Council is still practicing social distancing and will limit our meeting attendance to ten people. If you would like to attend the meeting by conference call,let Bruce Metz or Bev Wren know and they will provide the conference call number to you.

Items on the agenda include departmental reports, administrator’s report and an executive session to consider the purchase of property for a public purpose.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

Items on the agenda include approving a memorandum of understanding between the board of education and the Fairlawn Teachers Association regarding the half day attendance at the graduation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FTA will not be held responsible for attending the 2020 graduation ceremony as previously required.

The board will also approve the classified salary schedule and benefits and award service contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be conducted by electronic means.

It is expected for council to adopt three ordinances to assess the cost of weed cutting or the removal of junk and litter, to make supplemental appropriations for 2020, and to proceed with the improvements of streets, avenues, and public highways in the city of Sidney, by lighting the same with electricity.

There will also be a discussion on the designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) and outdoor dining.

Shelby County Commissioners

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, June 11, at 9 a.m. for public input on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program application process.

Based on both citizen and local officials’ assessment of the county’s needs, the county proposes to review the following CDBG activities for project year 2020:

Village of Jackson Center, South Main St. waterline replacement; CDBG amount requested, $120,000; total project cost, $220,000

General Administration, CDBG amount requested, $30,000; total project cost, $30,000

Total Allocation Amount CDBG amount requested, $150,000; total project cost, $150,000

Village of Jackson Center, Neighborhood Revitalization project also including park improvements, CDBG amount requested, $750,000; total project cost, $1,235,700

Citizens will have an adequate opportunity to review and comment on the proposed CDBG application, including the proposed activities as summarize, before the County submits the application to the Ohio Department of Development on or before June 17, 2020.