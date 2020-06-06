125 years ago

June 6, 1895

The stockholders of the Shelby County Agriculture Institute at their meeting Saturday authorized the borrowing of $8,000 from the Peoples Savings and Loan Association to pay off the indebtedness of the association. The loan will be secured by a mortgage on the grounds and improvements thereon. The loan will run for five years with an interest rate of seven per cent per annum. Interim payments of $100 or any multiple thereof may be made.

———

A.W. Hall and Jess C. Laughlin have secured the privilege of selling candy, popcorn, peanuts and soft drinks at Riverside Park at Quincy this summer. A.A. Townley secured the privilege for selling lunch, ice cream, fruit, and cigars.

100 years ago

June 6, 1920

E.W. Stowell has been appointed superintendent of Graceland cemetery by the mayor and will immediately enter upon his duties.

———

The board of education at its meeting last evening selected Prof. Compton, physical director of the Y.M.C.A. at the M.E. Church, and Miss Ruth Blake, to have charge of the Julia A. Lamb playground for the summer. The playground season will open June 14.

75 years ago

June 6, 1945

Appointment of Clyde P. Millhoff as captain of Co. K. Ohio State Guard was announced last night at the regular drill period of the local unit. He succeeds Frank H. Marshall as commanding officer of the unit. Promotion of Arthur Tremain from second to first lieutenant, succeeding Millhoff was also announced.

———

Holy Angels High school graduated a class of 32 young people in impressive ceremonies Sunday afternoon. Rev. Norbert Schwieterman, C.P.O.S. gave the commencement address.

50 years ago

June 6, 1970

William H. Rhees, 1219 Spruce avenue, a member of the Sidney Rotary Club, was among the 12,000 Rotarians and guests from more than 60 counties who attended the 61st annual convention of Rotary International this week in Atlanta, Ga. He was accompanied by Mrs. Rhees.

———

CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds have set the fasted winning pace of any National League club in the past 30 years.

The Reds, with a 36-14 record, have a 22-game margin over the .500 level, representing the greatest spread in the senior circuit since 1940. The Reds lead the National League’s Western Division.

25 years ago

June 6, 1995

FIVE GENERATIONS – (Photo) Loverna Strayer of Sidney holds Kristine Everett, her great-great-granddaughter, during a gathering of five generations of her family recently.

———

The Sidney Jaycees has received state recognition in several areas. Sharon Covelli-Wysong, president, will accept the Blue Chip national award at the convention in St. Louis and compete for the Kulp Memorial Award. Wysong was named the top chapter president of the year.

Sidney Jaycees was recognized for its Greenworks program of tree planting chaired by Mike Burns, Adopt-A-Highway chaired by Teresa Cromes, and donation to Mission Inn. The local chapter was the first in the nation to donate to the national Jaycees project to fund hospitals for children born to AIDs or drug-dependent mothers.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org