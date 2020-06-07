Demonstrations continue
Jalen Hudgins, of Piqua, wears a face mask with the words “I can’t breathe” on as he walks around the courtsquare with a group demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Sunday, June 7. At 2 p.m.. Floyd said “I can’t breath” while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.
People demonstrating against the death of George Floyd walk around the courtsquare on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m..
Nevianna Watkins, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Kayla Franklin and Lawrence Watkins, takes part in a demonstration against the death of George Floyd as she holds up a sign she made. The demonstration was held on Sunday, June 7. At 2 p.m. the protesters walked around the courtsquare.