Demonstrations continue

Jalen Hudgins, of Piqua, wears a face mask with the words “I can’t breathe” on as he walks around the courtsquare with a group demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Sunday, June 7. At 2 p.m.. Floyd said “I can’t breath” while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_9943.jpg Jalen Hudgins, of Piqua, wears a face mask with the words “I can’t breathe” on as he walks around the courtsquare with a group demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Sunday, June 7. At 2 p.m.. Floyd said “I can’t breath” while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People demonstrating against the death of George Floyd walk around the courtsquare on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m..

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_0008.jpg People demonstrating against the death of George Floyd walk around the courtsquare on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nevianna Watkins, 2, of Sidney, daughter of Kayla Franklin and Lawrence Watkins, takes part in a demonstration against the death of George Floyd as she holds up a sign she made. The demonstration was held on Sunday, June 7. At 2 p.m. the protesters walked around the courtsquare.