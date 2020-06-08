Johnston Farm adjusts schedule for reopening

PIQUA — Johnston Farm plans to reopen Thursday, June 18, with updated hours due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Canal Boat rides will be held at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Home and Museum will open a half hour later and close at 4:30 p.m. to provide time to clean in order to keep staff and visitors safe.

For more information on site hours and events, call 937-773-2522, email sitemanager@johnstonfarmohio.com or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.