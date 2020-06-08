2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 48 cases.

The 47th confirmed case was a woman in her 20s, and the 48th confirmed case was a woman in her 30s.

Thirty-four Shelby County residents have recovered from COVID-19, 11 people have not yet recovered, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

Three Shelby County residents are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, according to Monday’s update from the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; one man and four women in their 20s; one man and three women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases, 18.5% of confirmed cases are health care workers or first responders.

The Auglaize County Health Department has reported 81 total cases (72 confirmed and nine probable), 11 hospitalizations, 52 recovered cases and three deaths of COVID-19. Of the 81 cases, 57 cases are female (70%) and 24 cases are male (30%) with an average age of 55. The 81st case is a 20-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

In Miami County, there have been 375 positive cases with 53 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 194 positive cases have been recorded with 23 hospitalizations. There have been 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 125.

Logan County has had 46 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Monday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 38,837 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 6,550 have been hospitalized with 1,668 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,404 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 47% are women and 52% are men. The median age is 49.