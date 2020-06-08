Police log

MONDAY

-8:30 a.m.: assault. Keith Dorian Transou Sr., 50, 121 W. Poplar St., was arrested on assault charges.

SUNDAY

-6:07 p.m.: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police are investigating a report of the unauthorized use of 2003 Ford in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

-12:46 a.m.: driving under the influence. Jeremy L. Unverferth, 44, 805 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. D, was arrested for OVI and resisting arrest charges.

SATURDAY

-8:22 a.m.: theft. The theft of $50 from a red 2015 GMC was reported in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-7:52 a.m.: warrant. Courtney Ackley, 34, at large, was arrested on a Miami County warrant.

-3:30 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the parking lot of the Clark gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:28 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in 1588 Michigan St.

-2:14 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police received a report a vending machine’s window was damaged at 1554 Michigan St. The damage was set at $1,500.

FRIDAY

-4:05 p.m.: criminal damaging. A front door was reported kicked in at 2325 Collins Drive. The damage is set at $300.

-1:14 p.m.: grand jury indictment. Allen Nigel, 33, at large, was arrested on a grand jury indictment.

-12:52 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Meadow Lane, in which a Sony stereo, valued at $20, a Black and Decker weed eater, valued at $70, and leaf blower, valued at $70, and three Zebco fishing poles, valued at $120, were reported stolen.

-9:57 a.m.: criminal trespass. Police received a report a people were trespassing in a golf cart at 707 North Ave.

May 31

-2:26 p.m.: criminal damaging. The paint on a black 2015 Dodge was reported damaged at 624 Sixth Ave.

Crashes

Katherine M. Hinkle, 23, 608 W. North St., was cited with a turning at intersections violation after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

Hinkle was traveling eastbound on West Court Street and attempting to make a turn north when she told police she did not see and struck the westbound vehicle in the intersection on West Court Street that was driven by Nathan L. Kerns, 48, of Quincy.

• Jeanette K. Bowling, 52, 8666 Wright Puthoff Road, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:22 p.m.

Bowling was on Old Vandemark Road and when attempting to make a left turn onto Michigan Street she struck the eastbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Danny L. Rickman, 58, of Medway.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-4:29 to 11:30 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-9:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to confirm a false fire alarm.

-2:02 pm.: service call. Crews responded to conduct a service call.

-1:40 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SATURDAY

-9 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four fire calls.

-2:54 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

FRIDAY

-12:45 to 11:08 p.m. : crash. Firefighters responded to four automobile crash reports; one call was cancelled en route.

-10:48 a.m. to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Sidney Firefighters and Police respond to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

