June 9, 1895

At a meeting held last night by the members of the Valley City Cycling Club, it is decided to give a banquet on Monday evening in honor of W.S. Furman who broke the world’s record at Cleveland last week.

———

Insurance adjusters have been in town all week in connection with the fire at Sidney Carriage Body Co. An agreement was worked out today, whereby the company will receive $19,740. A meeting of the stockholders will be held Monday at which time the intentions of the company as to the future will be decided not to build, $8,000 of the insurance goes to the town, that being the amount given the company as a bonus when it moved.

100 Years

June 9, 1920

A pageant, depicting the history of Sidney from the days of the Mound builders to present day, was presented as a part of the commencement exercises at Sidney High school last evening. It was written and directed by Miss Ida Hall. The Second part of the program was the presentation of diplomas and the awarding of certificates and honor medals by Principal Lee A. Dollinger to 48 students.

———

Competition among school children of Shelby county for the position of school senator to represent the county at the Thrift Congress to be held next fall in Columbus has assumed the warmness of a political campaign. Those entered as candidates for school senator from this county include: Lawrence Hoying, Hazel Ailes, Paul Schilling, Clarence Lehmkuhl, Eva Knasel and Granville Miars.

75 Years

June 9, 1945

Members of the board of trustees of the Monumental building reorganized at their annual meeting held yesterday afternoon at the library. J.C. Cummins was re-elected president; W.R. Anderson, vice president, and Karl F. Young, secretary and treasurer. Other members of the board are: C.M. Fogt, G.U. Rhees, Carl F. Berger, and Oliver Amos.

———

Lt. Lieudell Bauer, prisoner of war for 15 months, arrived in Sidney yesterday afternoon to spend a 60 day leave with his family. A bombardier on a Flying Fortress, Lt. Bauer was taken prisoner on Jan. 11, 1944, when his plane was shot down over Nazi territory.

50 Years

June 9, 1970

The Shelby County board of education Monday night hired Jacqueline Spaulding of Kettering to a one-year contract as psychologist for the seven school districts within the county system.

Mrs. Spaulding, 41, is presently an intern psychologist with the Montgomery County school system.

———

Joe Clayton led Masters Golf leaguers at Shelby Oaks on Monday night with an outstanding 39, to pace his Ruese Insurance to a 5-3 victory over Wayne Trail Tool and Die.

25 Years

June 9, 1995

The Adams Funeral Home open house has been rescheduled for Sunday. The public will be able to tour the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. The event had been scheduled for last Sunday, but had to be delayed because of a funeral.

Mark Adams purchased the former Souders Funeral Home, 201 N. Main Ave., earlier this year. He has made a number of improvements to the funeral home, both to the interior and exterior.

———

In the coming weeks, Sidney residents living near the downtown area, and individuals traveling through town, will be serenaded by soothing music over the sound system at the Shelby County Courthouse.

Kirsten Means, representing the Mainstreet Sidney program, brought a proposal for evening music on the square to the Shelby County Commissioners. The program proposed was to play calming music from 5 to 10 p.m. to promote a casual family atmosphere around the square and to replace the sounds of traffic.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

