BEREA – Luke Vonderhaar, of New Bremen, a graduate of New Bremen High School majoring in accounting, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University.

Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.