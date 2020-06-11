Shelby County students named to dean’s list at Ohio Northern University

ADA – The following students from Shelby County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2019-20 at Ohio Northern University.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Students named to the dean’s list included Joseph Ball, Anna High School; Connor Bowers, Sidney High School; Ethan Burd, Anna High School; Ashley Dentinger, Anna High School; Cameron Fogle, Sidney High School; Nolan Fox, New Bremen Local High School; Catherine Kauffman, Newton High School; Colton Nanik, Anna High School; Georgia Platfoot, Anna High School; Yutong Shi, Lehman Catholic High School; Caleb Sluss, Houston High School; Drew Walker, Houston High School; and Christen Ware, Jackson Center High School.