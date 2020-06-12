Applications accepted for French bulldog adoptions

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Animal Shelter has started accepting applications for the adoption of 17 French bulldogs that have been in custody of the shelter since March 2019.

Sidney Municipal Court ordered the dogs forfeited to the shelter after their former owner Grazyna Latocha, 69, was convicted of cruelty against companion animals and deprivation of necessary veterinary medical sustenance. Now that court proceedings are completed, the Shelby County commissioners authorized the shelter to begin the adoption process for the French bulldogs.

“While we understand this was a long process, the staff, more than anyone else, is excited to see them have the opportunity to find their forever homes,” a post on the shelter’s Facebook page states. “Please have patience with us over the next few days.”

Anyone who is interested in adopting one of the French bulldogs must complete an application by Tuesday. Completed applications, which are available at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com, can be faxed to the Animal Shelter at 937-498-4591 or emailed to shelbycountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

A lottery system will be utilized for adoption of the French bulldogs. Individuals who are selected will be called to set up an appointment to see the dogs. The adoption fee associated with the French bulldogs is $300.

All of the French bulldogs are spayed/neutered, current on their vaccinations and microchipped.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter advised potential adopters to remember the French bulldogs are rescue dogs and are thought to have been breeding stock utilized by Latocha. They were found in cages in the basement of her residence.

The dogs will need a patient owner who is willing to work with them to ensure they adapt to their new surroundings. It will require effort and time.

At the shelter, the French bulldogs haven’t done well with other dogs. While some of the females have done well with the other females, there have been instances when they do not care to be around the other dogs. The males do not care to be around any other dogs.

The shelter staff has worked to socialize the dogs and interact with them daily.

The exact age of the dogs is unknown. Prior medical care of the dogs was questionable, shelter staff said, and charges involved in this case reflect a lack of medical care.

For more information about adopting a dog or cat, visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com, call the Shelby County Animal Shelter at 937-498-7201 or email shelbycountyanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

