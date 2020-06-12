One biker taken by Careflight

Careflight lands as Sidney Fire Department rescue workers and Lockington firefighters work on a man who sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle crashed after a pickup truck pulling a trailer pulled into the motorcycle’s path as the motorcycle was coming over a blind hill on Millcreek Road just west of its intersection with Kuther Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 12. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.