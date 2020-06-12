On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include allocation of voting equipment for the August special election, secretary of state grant submission and collections, office construction project update, EAP plan, deputy director recruitment process, midyear budget review and an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Shelby County Developmental Disabilities Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Developmental Disabilities Ethics Committee will meet via Zoom at 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 15. The regular meeting wail begin at noon via Zoom. Items on the agenda include administrative reports, a report from the ethics committee and any new business that might come before the board.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, June 15, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The board will consider the request of Steve Meade for a conditional use permit for a self-storage facility at 432 N. Main Ave. in the B-2, community business district.

The request of Jeff Baker for a variance to allow a permanent swimming pool will also be considered. The request is to construct the pool in the front yard at 1512 Port Jefferson Road in the S-1, suburban residence district.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet virtually Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. and will be streaming on YouTube. Anyone wanting to participate in the public participation segment of the meeting needs to contact Mike Watkins at Michael.Watkins@sidneycityschools.org so that he can send them an invitation. If they choose to participate they will enter a waiting room where Watkins will then allow them into the meeting when the board begins public participation.

Items on the agenda include approval of school lunch prices, agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center and Montgomery County Educational Service Center for purchased services, temporary and amended appropriations and approval of graduates for the Class of 2020.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The commission will consider the request of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of Sunset Development, for the approval of a final plat for the Sidney Crossing Subdivision, with 27 lots located off Wapakoneta Avenue, south of Hoewisher Road.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large meeting room. Items on the agenda include administrators’ reports and approve supplemental salary schedule and personnel recommendations

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The board will hold a public hearing for the use of Special Education IDEA Part B funds. The board will also approve 2020-21 fee schedules and lunch prices; go into executive session to discuss the employment of public employees; approve employment of supplemental staff, pupil activity contracts and stipends; approve appropriation adjustments for FY20; approve – temporary FY21 budget; approve the transfer amount from general fund to the food service account; and approve Financial/Treasurer report. Reports will also be given by maintenance bus and custodial, elementary principal and high school principal.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Hardin-Houston Commons at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for May 2020; approving the high school, elementary and athletic related handbooks; and acting on personnel issues.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District’s Board of Education will hold a workshop meeting Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at the school.

The board will meet in executive session to consider the employment or compensation of an employee. No action will be taken.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, June 17, at 6:45 p.m.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office.

Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by Board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting.

The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m. A Calendar Year 2021 Budget Hearing will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at the Board Office.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, June 17, at 5 p.m. in the health department’s conference room and by teleconference.

Items on the agenda include the environmental report about a residence on Cisco Road and the public health nursing report.