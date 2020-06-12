Ohio University announces spring 2020 graduates

ATHENS – More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.

Students included Jordan Ball, of Houston, with Bachelor of Science in computer science; Hillary Benanzer, of Fort Loramie, with Bachelor of Arts; Sanjuanita Benitez, of New Bremen, with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Paula Bey, of Fort Loramie, with Master of Health Administration; Kristin DeMange, of Rossburg, with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; Drew Elson, of Minster, with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; Joshua Grieshop, of Minster, with Master of Science; Sarah Hall, of New Bremen, with Bachelor of Arts; Rachelle McMahan, of New Knoxville, with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kayla Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie, with Bachelor of Science in communication; Nicholas Ruhenkamp, of Fort Loramie, with Bachelor of Science in communication; Samantha Ryan, of Sidney, with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jennifer Schmiesing, of Sidney, with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Alyssa Skikus, of New Knoxville, with Bachelor of Arts; Leeann Slife of Sidney with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Hayden Spurgeon, of Sidney, with Bachelor of Arts; Nicole Terwilliger, of Sidney, with Bachelor of Science in nursing; Christina Van Fossen, of Sidney, with Bachelor of Science in communication; and Lydia Wendel, of Osgood, with Bachelor of Arts.