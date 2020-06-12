Ohio University announces spring semester dean’s list

ATHENS – More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students included Helena Faulder, of DeGraff; Leah Kelsey, of De Graff; Brook Gaydosh, of Anna; Taylor Spence, of Anna; Jordan Ball, of Houston; Lauren Birkmeyer, of Houston; Mishaylee O’Reilly, of Houston; Avery Allison, of Jackson Center; Lydia Wendel, of Osgood; Claire Keiser, of Rossburg; Nathanial Bulle, of Sidney; Christina Van Fossen, of Sidney; Jonathan Turner, of Sidney; Lauren Heaton, of Sidney; Charles Vondenhuevel, of Sidney; Allison Roush, of Sidney; Leeann Slife, of Sidney; Meghan Bell, of Sidney; Samantha Ryan, of Sidney; Cassie Parsons, of Versailles; Cynthia Burchfield, of Versailles; Skyler Clune, of Versailles; Nicholas Ruhenkamp, of Fort Loramie; Hillary Benanzer, of Fort Loramie; Kayla Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie; Maxwell Pelletier, of Minster; Alice Schmiesing, of Minster; Sarah Hall, of New Bremen; Casey Parker, of New Bremen; Alyssa Skikus, of New Knoxville; Brittany Bambauer, of New Knoxville; and Alicia Weadock, of New Knoxville.

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.