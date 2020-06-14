CAS 2020 commencement

Christian Academy Schools class of 2020 pray during their commencement program on Friday, June 12.

Christian Academy Schools Director of Students Rusty Kirkpatrick, left, hands Alex Brunswick his diploma during the Christian Academy Schools 2020 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Aubrey Byler turns her tassel while taking part in the Christian Academy Schools 2020 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Morgan Hayes exits the Christian Academy Schools at the end of the Christian Academy Schools 2020 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Christian Academy Schools class of 2020 toss their caps outside their school at the end of their commencement program on Friday, June 12.

Christian Academy Schools class of 2020 Salutatorian Emma Abbott, lifts up both her arms in the backseat of a car taking part in the class parade after graduation on Friday, June 12.

The Christian Academy Schools mascot takes part in the class parade after a graduation ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Christian Academy Schools Director of Students Rusty Kirkpatrick, left, hands Aubrey Byler her diploma during the Christian Academy Schools 2020 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Janay, left, and Ted Michael, parents of Christian Academy Schools class of 2020 Valedictorian Emma Michael talk about how close knit their daughter’s senior class is during a speech at their daughter’s 2020 graduation ceremony on Friday, June 12.

Christian Academy Schools class of 2020 Salutatorian Emma Abbott, left, and Valedictorian Emma Michael, give a joint speech during their commencement program on Friday, June 12.