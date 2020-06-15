Houston Community Association to host fundraiser

HOUSTON — Due to cancelations in the area and two months of no rental income, the Houston Community Association will be holding a cook-out fundraiser on Thursday, June 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.

Meals are $5 each and include a choice of a hamburger of cheeseburger, sausage or sausage with cheese, or two hot dogs, a bag of chips, and applesauce. Pop or water is available for $1 and extra sandwiches will also be available. The fundraiser will be drive-thru only and will be held at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact 937-658-2860.

A previous version of this release published in Friday’s paper ran with the incorrect date. The date has been corrected.