St. Rt. 47 improvements public meeting is set

SIDNEY — A public meeting on the fourth phase of the safety improvements project along the state Route 47 corridor is set for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Sidney Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St.

The city of Sidney proposes to improve state Route 47 (Michigan Avenue/Court Street) from Interstate 75 to Fourth Avenue, a city press release said. The project is intended to improve safety within the corridor, by addressing conditions contributing to a high frequency of crashes (including crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists).

The project, as proposed, will include the following improvements:

• Provide a raised concrete median between Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, to prevent cross-over crashes and better define the left turn lanes. The existing guardrail between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue will be eliminated. The median will extend through the Fifth Avenue intersection, preventing left turns to/from Fifth Avenue. The left turn movement from state Route 47 to American Trim/Wendy’s Restaurant will be retained.

• Upgrade the traffic signal at Sixth Avenue and state Route 47, including new mast arms and backplates. Improvements at this intersection will include minor widening to allow a U-Turn movement from westbound state Route 47 to eastbound state Route 47, to accommodate southbound Fifth Avenue traffic seeking to head eastbound on state Route 47.

• Provide a 10-foot shared use path on the south side of state Route 47 from the existing crosswalk at the I-75 northbound exit ramp to Fourth Avenue.

• Upgrade pedestrian crossings at I-75 and Sixth Avenue to offer countdown pedestrian signal heads and enhanced visibility crosswalks.

• Close three of five driveways at American Trim. The main driveway opposite Sixth Street and the east-most driveway will be retained.

• Provide street lights and upgrade signage.

• Resurface the corridor and replace drive aprons as needed.

The project is expected to occur primarily within the existing public right-of-way, although minor temporary right-of-way up to 0.3 acre may be necessary to allow for construction access and grading. No permanent acquisition is anticipated.

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2022 and require up to nine months to construct. Traffic on state Route 47 will be maintained during construction, although lane closures and detours may be required. No impact to existing utilities is expected.

The project corridor is a mix of commercial and manufacturing/light industrial development that generally dates to the mid-20th century. Within the project limits, there are no National Historic Landmarks, sites listed or known eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, or sites for which Ohio Historic/Archaeological Inventory forms have been completed.

Within the census blocks that include the project corridor, minorities represent 4% to 23% of the population; individuals in poverty represent 17% to 45% of the population.

There are no wetlands or waterways within the proposed construction limits. Tree removals, if any, will be limited to isolated lawn trees. The project is not located within a designated special flood hazard area.

The project will be constructed with federal safety funds and local funding. The current estimated construction cost is $2.5 million. Environmental clearance is scheduled for April 1, 2021. The anticipated award date is Jan. 12, 2022.

A public meeting with property owners was previously held on Sept. 13, 2018, to discuss the proposed preliminary project and answer questions or concerns that were presented. The project is now in the stage one design phase.

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 11, 2015, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.