125 Years

June 16, 1895

The race meet of the Sidney Driving Club closed yesterday afternoon with an attendance almost as large as the preceding day. It was a success both financially and in that some fast racing was had. There were about 200 owners and trainers of fine horses in Sidney all of the week, who spent their money liberally among us.

———

William Piper, W.W. Robinson and Jacob Piper, Jr., were in Auglaize county today. They were interested in oil property and have a well that is due to come in today.

———

A cablegram was received today from I.H. Thedieck, saying he and his family have arrived safely in Hamburg, Germany.

100 Years

JUNE 16, 1920

At the regular meeting of city council last night, the finance committee recommended the purchase of an automobile for the service directory, with the arrangements to pay for the machine to be made in the July appropriations. The city solicitor was instructed to prepare an ordinance for labor and teams not to exceed 50 cents per hour for labor and 90 cents per hour for teams.

———

During the storm yesterday afternoon the building owned by Miss Ella Piper, on South Ohio avenue was struck by lightning. A big hole was torn in the roof and part of a wall torn away, with bricks scattered on the sidewalk. Miss Ida K. Wilson, who lives on the third floor was stunned by the bolt, but not injured otherwise.

———

Barney Krampe, of Fort Loramie, held a very successful tractor cultivator demonstration yesterday on the farm of S.D. Brautigam, south of Pasco. The demonstration was largely attended.

75 Years

June 16, 1945

The congregation of the Sidney Church of God, which has been using the I.O.O.F. temple for services, will begin having their services on Sunday in their new church home at 421 North West avenue. The property, purchased several months ago, has been remodeled to meet the needs of the membership. Rev. L.R. Worden is the church pastor.

———

State Selective Service headquarters reported today that 1,878 Shelby county men have been inducted and enlisted in the Armed services. A total of 190 men have been discharged.

———

Sidney industrialists will be panel members at the seminar to be held Tuesday at the Piqua Country Club at which industrial conversion from war to peace work will be the principal topic of discussion for industrial representatives throughout the Miami Valley. K.H. McKellar, of Monarch Machine Tool Co., will serve on a panel on personnel, and William A. Ross, Sr., on a panel dealing with new products.

———

Three thousand tons of aerial destruction dropped by 520 superfortresses, rocked the Japanese city of Osaka today.

50 Years

June 16, 1970

JACKSON CENTER – Village council Monday night passed an ordinance giving the $244,000 contract for the expansion of the waste water treatment plant to H.U. Tuttle and Son, Lima contractors.

Construction should begin later this week on the plant adjacent to the president plant which was declared inadequate.

———

Miss Illean Marchal, R.R. 1, Russia, was notified May 23 that she successfully passed the Ohio state board examination as a cosmetologist.

A 1969 graduate of Russia High School, the beautician is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Marchal. Miss Marchal is employed at the Cut ‘N Curl Beauty Shop in Russia.

25 Years

June 16, 1995

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Lottery has no way of knowing when a clerk enters a bogus ticket cancellation in the computer and pockets the customer’s money – unless the ticket is a winner.

Since October 1992, players have turned in about $14,500 worth of winning tickets which ostensibly had been canceled. The businesses that sold the tickets had to make up the payoffs.

———

Shelby County Commissioners Thursday morning selected World War II veteran Urban A. Bornhorst, from Fort Loramie, to represent the county at the 50th anniversary of World War II statewide event to be held July 9 in Cleveland.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Eighth-grader Kara Schafer was named Fort Loramie Junior High School Student of the Year at the school’s recent awards program. Kara is the daughter of Randy and Kathy Schafer of Fort Loramie. She received a plaque and a $50 savings bond. Her name will be engraved on the Student of the Year Award.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

