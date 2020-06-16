Board approves plan to send every registered voter an absentee ballot request form

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Controlling Board authorized the use of federal dollars to allow the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to send absentee ballot request forms to all 7.8 million registered voters in Ohio.

“For nearly a decade, Ohioans have received an absentee ballot request ahead of the presidential and gubernatorial general election, and today’s Controlling Board action ensures that will be the case again this year,” LaRose said. “Sending the request – not the ballot – helps voters participate in the election and means each registered voter in Ohio can continue to choose one of three options available to them – early voting, absentee voting by mail or voting in person on Election Day.”

The mailing of the request forms will begin around Labor Day and is estimated to cost approximately $1.5 million. This cost will be covered entirely through federal funds, not state dollars.

Ohioans must register to vote by Oct. 5 in order to participate in the November election, and each of these newly registered voters will receive a request form in the mail.

Voters are encouraged to confirm or update their voter registration information at VoteOhio.gov where they also can print their own absentee ballot request form and submit it right now.

Additionally, as the Secretary of State’s Office continues to help county boards with poll worker recruitment, this mailing will include an option for Ohioans to sign up to work as an election day poll worker. Ohioans also can sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy to join the tens of thousands of others around the state who perform this crucial function.