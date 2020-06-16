Altrusa recognizes the generosity of residents, businesses

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney, Ohio Foundation Inc. has raised more than $3,000 to award in scholarships to Shelby County students.

The fundraiser for 2020 was to have been a trivia event at the Sidney Moose Lodge. The event ultimately was canceled due to COVID-19. Despite cancellation of the event, Altrusa still will be able to award scholarships, which has been made possible because of the generosity of individuals who had already purchased tickets and local residents and businesses who donated cash and gifts.

Donors of individual ticket purchases were Jeff and Susan Dunson, Paul and Linda Keller, Pat and Susan Kinsella, Richard and Mary Lou Holly, Ted and Mary Jane Hook, Terry and Sue Householder, Fred and Linda Nuss, Dan and Kay O’Leary, Joe and Kay O’Leary, Mike and Donna Taylor, and Jack and Ann Weiskittel.

Donors of one or more team purchases were Emerson Wagner Realty (Tom Middleton), Sidney Body Carstar (Tom Martin), High Grounds Cafe (Gary Mintchell), Mutual Federal Savings Bank, and Sidney Education Association.

Cash donations of $100 or more were D.J. and Peggy Baird, Francis-Schulze Co.(Ken Francis), Bill and Lisa Hoewisher, Ruese Insurance Co., Gay Smith/Associates Realty (Gay Smith) and Sturm Construction Co.

Donors of gifts for the raffle were Allison’s Jewelry (necklace), B-Squared Hair Studio (flat iron and hair product basket), Cassano’s Pizza (gift certificates), The Hair Company (lotion), The Ivy Garland (purse), Mike Elsass at Color of Energy (painting), Mutual Federal Savings Bank (stadium blankets and insulated cups), Ron and Nita’s (gift certificate), UPS store (gift certificate), and Vin & Joy (scarf, keychain and sunglasses).

Altrusa International is a non-profit service organization with special interest in literacy. The Sidney Club, organized in June 1944, engages in many varied philanthropic and service enterprises of local benefit with a special interest in scholarships for higher education.