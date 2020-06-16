Auglaize County Historical Society announces contest winners

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society announced the winners of its May photography competition, presented in conjunction with National Historic Preservation Month.

The competition encouraged local residents to “look to history for courage, comfort, and inspiration,” the theme developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Historical Society invited current and former Auglaize County residents to celebrate historic preservation by taking pictures of their favorite old Auglaize County buildings and structures. Prizes were awarded in several categories and included restaurant gift cards, museum passes, travel coffee mugs, books and more.

The grand prize was awarded to Kelly Reiher, who captured a detail from Elm Grove Mausoleum in St. Marys.

“I’m a huge fan of historic preservation and highlighting local historic architecture,” Reiher said.

The judges commented that the picture of the Elm Grove Mausoleum was a wonderful mixture of age, beauty, contrasting textures with a hint of mystery. One noted this would be a structure most people would pass by and never realize the beauty that was captured by this photographer.

St. Marys resident Ava Klosterman, age 12, won the youth category with her picture of the 1847 Reservoir Mill, also in St. Marys. The judges considered the winning photo “striking and beautiful. The contrasting color and texture of the brick along with the mismatched windows gave the architecture the feel of age and permanence.”

Historical Society Administrator Rachel Barber expressed the society’s thanks to all who submitted photographs.

“We were so pleased both with the quantity and quality of submissions, as well as the manner in which photographers really took the theme — look to history for courage, comfort, and inspiration — to heart and they sought out Auglaize County’s beautiful historic buildings. We sincerely thank all who participated,” Barber said.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328.