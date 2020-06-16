3 Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19

SIDNEY – Three Shelby County residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported.

According to the daily update on the health department’s Facebook page, 37 residents have recovered from the virus, eight have not recovered, and three people have died – a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include one girl under the age of 10; one man and four women in their 20s; one man and three women in their 30s; three men and four women in their 40s; four men and five women in their 50s; five men and six women in their 60s; one man and four women in their 70s; two men and three women in their 80s; and one man in his 90s.

Of the confirmed cases, 18.5% of confirmed cases are health care workers or first responders.

In Auglaize County, there have been 86 positive cases with 11 hospitalizations and three deaths.

In Miami County, there have been 388 positive cases with 55 hospitalizations. There have been 30 deaths in the county.

In Darke County, 222 positive cases have been recorded with 25 hospitalizations and 25 deaths in the county. The total number of recovered patients is 143.

Logan County has had 48 positive cases with six hospitalizations.

During Tuesday’s update from the state, it was announced Ohio has 42,010 positive cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 7,007 have been hospitalized with 1,784 admitted to the ICU. There have been 2,597 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio.

Of the positive cases, 48% are women and 51% are men. The median age is 48.