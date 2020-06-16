Minster plans summer school procedures

MINSTER – The Minster Board of Education met June 15 to discuss summer school, student awards and procedures for the next school year.

Fifty-four students in kindergarten through sixth grade are set to attend summer school this year. To comply with Auglaize County Health Department guidelines, all staff will wear masks, with students strongly encouraged to wear them as well.

Students will be admitted to and dismissed from the building one at a time, maintaining a 6 foot distance between each student at all times. The school will not provide snacks or drinks so parents are encouraged to provide these supplies, especially water bottles, because many of the water fountains will be disabled.

Mason Pohl, of the class of 2021, has been named a Honda-OSU STEM Award recipient. She was selected based on her academic performance in science, technology, engineering and mathematics related activities through the third quarter of her junior year. Pohl will have the opportunity to apply for a $3,000 Honda scholarship at the Ohio State University College of Engineering.

It was reported that the 59 graduating seniors received $981,348 in scholarships and grants.

High school athletes have resumed summer strength and conditioning workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. Three-phase Ohio High School Athletic Association guidelines are being followed to maintain sanitation guidelines. The custodial and coaching staffs were thanked for their ability to communicate and modify training programs.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke reported about a plan by the Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance to redesign its funding sources. Instead of depending on 100% private business donations, the new design has 32% private donations for $40,000, a 24% contribution from the Auglaize and Mercer county commissioners totaling $30,000 each, and the remaining 21% from the school districts being served. This breaks down to $2,000 from each of the 13 school districts involved, equaling $26,000.

Boeke also said she is meeting soon with school superintendents and the Ohio Department of Health to discuss COVID-19 guidelines for a safe start of the next school year.

School Treasurer Laura Klosterman said it may be necessary to raise lunch prices. Due to the effects of COVID-19, the cafeteria account balance was $118,000 down from last year. She said this account must be self-sustaining, with all food costs, salaries and benefits coming out of it.

She reported a total of $13,263.60 was received for special education costs, higher than the estimated $8,000.

Klosterman also said the anticipated ending balance for the athletic fund will be $3,100. Due to the pandemic ending many sports programs early, especially those which do not produce an income, there would be no need for additional funding. Last year the board agreed to transfer $21,000 to the athletic account.

The board has hired Owen Lewis as the high school social studies teacher. Extended school year services contracts went to Kim Schwieterman, Alicia Everman, Michelle Link, Tracy Halpin, Katie Eilerman, Angela Baker, Linda Winner (substitute) and Heather McClurg (substitute).

Limited two year contracts went to Annette Moran as assistant custodian and Christe Sanders as part-time high school secretary.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

