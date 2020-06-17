125 Years

June 17, 1895

The board of education held another meeting last night at which the list of teachers for the ensuing year was completed, with the exception of three department teachers who will be elected later. Wallace Gamble will be principal at the second ward building, and Miss Mattie E. Brown, principal at the third ward building.

———

Allinger and Woodcox are putting new machinery in their flouring mill at Jackson Center and will be ready to run by the first of July. It will be one of the finest mills in the county.

———

At Loramies, August Wise has his sprinkling wagon upon the streets, a thing very much needed during the dry and dusty weather.

100 Years

June 17, 1920

“All On Account of Polly” was presented last evening as a part of the commencement week program. Members of the cast included: Lionel Dickas, Joseph Attenweiler, Kraemer Brandt, Hugh Maloney, Leo Gattes, Richard Salm, Helen Louise Mayer, Catherine Eilers, Mary Agnes Doorley, Miriam Bush, Bina Marie Hetzel, Elizabeth Zimmerman, Anna Schaub, Margaret Ann Salm, Lawrence Sherman, William Mayer, Waldo Patton, and Albert Anthony.

75 Years

June 17, 1945

The tiny tots of the city come into their own under the Sidney recreation and city youth foundation programs, when the Tot-Lot opens tomorrow in the rear yard of the Youth Canteen at 124 North Ohio avenue. Mrs. Mauritz Seashore, director of the Youth Canteen, will be in charge, assisted by Miss Letitia Burke and Miss Joan Zimpfer.

———

The new $5 automobile use stamp is now on sale at the local postoffice, it was announced today by internal revenue officials.

———

Paul Starrett has resigned his position with the Sidney Police Department to accept a position with the state highway department.

50 Years

June 17, 1970

Mrs. Frank (Irene) Boerger, a Fort Loramie registered nurse has been named to succeed Mrs. George (Kay) Kratt of Sidney as executive secretary of the Shelby County Blood Bank.

———

Miss JoAnne Kritzer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kritzer, R.R. 2, Sidney, will graduate from the Riverside-White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus, on Friday, June 19, at 8 p.m.

Miss Kritzer is a graduate of Sidney High School. She will be working at Children’s Hospital, Columbus and attending the Ohio State University in September.

25 Years

June 17, 1995

A proposal by Gilardi Foods to establish a child care center for children of Gilardi employees will be considered by the Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals and the Sidney Planning Commission Monday.

Gilardi’s has contracted with Rogy’s Child Care Centers Inc., of Peoria, Ill., to operate the center, which would be in a rehabilitated section of an existing building which fronts on Progress Way.

———

Photo – Terry White of the Mad River Flying Association poses with a remote-controlled airplane and helicopter that will be on display during the Sidney Municipal Airport air festival. Dual controlled planes will give the public a chance to try flying the models.

———

A new addition to NK Parts Industries in Sidney is already in use as the last quarter of the building is being completed. A 137,500-square-foot addition to the rear of NK Parts warehouse at S. Kuther Rd. should be completed by the end of June.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

