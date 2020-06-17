Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is closed until further notice.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Contemporary Dayton’s Remix, an online exhibition featuring sculptor Jason Lee, print maker Ry McCullough and painter Whitney Sage, will be available on www.thecontemporarydayton.org until June 20, 2020.

• Brukner Nature Center will be offering their “Stillwater Adventure” river float for kids entering 6th through 12th grade on Tuesday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of eight kids per day may participate. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members and payment is accepted by cash or check only and is due within two weeks of registering. To register a child, email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and mail in payment. A medical consent form must be completed prior to the start of the river float. Forms can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_medical-consent-form.pdf. For more information, contact 937-698-6493.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will host the program “Big, Heavy, and Brightly Painted: The Decorative Arts of Ohio’s Germanic Communities” with Andrew Richmond as a Facebook live event at 7 p.m. on the organization’s Facebook page, Auglaize County Historical Society. The event is free and all are welcome to tune in.