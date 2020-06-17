Fairlawn graduation set for Friday

SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School seniors will receive their diplomas Friday, June 18, during a ceremony at the school beginning at 7 p.m. Social distancing will be observed.

Co-valedictorian are Jonah Brautigam, son of Joshua and Tricia Brautigam, and Rachelle Hiestand, daughter of Rodney and Erica Hiestand.

Co-salutatorian are Jessica Batton, daughter of John and Kristen Batton. and MaCalla Huelskamp, daughter of Jeff and Laura Huelskamp

The class song is “You’re Gonna Miss This” Trace Adkins, The class motto is “Aim for success, not perfection. Never give up your right to be wrong, because then you will lose the ability to learn new things and move forward with your life. Remember that fear always lurks behind perfectionism” by David M. Burns. The class flower is the white hydrangea.

The 43 members of the Class of 2020 are Caleb Matthew Allen, Cade Geuy Allison, Isaac Matthew Ambos, Jessica Kailen Batton, Jackie Marie Bensman, Charles Luke Bernardi, Aaron Michael Brautigam, Jonah Jackson Brautigam, Erick Lamar Brooks, Thomas Jonathon Wayne Carr, Miranda Renee Chitwood, Dawson Scott Davis, Bailey Nicholas Driskell, Dalton Joe France, Kenedee Rae Gallimore, Michael Andrew Paul Hadden, Garrett Kenzie Hageman, Noah Allen Haynes, Jordan Cole Henman, Rachelle Collette Hiestand, MaCalla Isabella Huelskamp, Chester Allan Hughes III, Gavin Blake Jones, Kenna Leann Knight, Garrett Isaac Kramer, Austin Lee Lavins, Bailey Marie Massengill, Margaret Ruth Ann Overbey, Jaysmyn Lee Phinney, Christian David Porath, Jordan Nicole Rayl, Breanna Kay Rufus, Garrett Michael Smail, James Edward Smith, Jacob Thomas Stayrook, Brittany Lynn Strunk, Elizabeth Ruth Suttles, Erin Nicole Dawn Swigart, Dustin Wyatt Turner, Nathaniel William Turner, Emily Jane Weigandt, Grace Elaine Weigandt and Dylan Joseph Wooddell.