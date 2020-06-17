Lights, camera, graduate

SIDNEY — After four weeks of taping the Sidney High School Class of 2020 receiving their diplomas, the students and staff are keeping their fingers crossed that the weather cooperates Saturday morning and an in-person graduation ceremony can be held.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the high school football stadium. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Guests must have a ticket to attend,The ceremony will be shown on YouTube for those who can’t attend. Social distancing will be observed.

According to Assistant Principal Greg Snyder, like all other schools across Ohio, the district had to rethink their plans for graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Graduation was originally planned for May.

“We developed a plan for a live graduation on June 20,” said Snyder. “We’ve done some adjustments to the ceremony which includes the total number of people there, how the kids will walk up and get their diploma. They will pick up their diploma instead of someone handing it to them. there will be two separate lines with social distancing observed.”

The students, said Snyder, will be sitting apart from one another on the football field. Guests will be able to sit as families but will be sitting more than 6 feet away from other families..

In case of bad weather, the students have been taped at various stations at the high school. The taping has been combined into a graduation ceremony in case of bad weather Saturday.

Those stations included the student standing in front of the camera and saying their name how they want it said; filming the students from two angles as they walk across the stage; individual and family photos; and turning their tassel.

“No matter what happens a graduation ceremony will be held June 20,” said Snyder.

Students will be limited to six tickets each for the ceremony. The event will not be moved into the gym because of bad weather and social distancing requirements.

Some things will be missing at the outdoor graduation, he said.

“We appreciate our band and choir members but because of social distancing and safety, we will not be having them perform at the graduation ceremony,” said Snyder.

Snyder said the graduation will take longer as longer pauses will be included between each graduate.

“The students and their families are appreciative that we’re doing what’s best for the kids,” said Snyder.”I hope that e can do it (graduation) live.”

Riley Barnes, left, 18, of Sidney, son of Jamie and Daniel Barnes, prepares to say his name as he is videotaped by Sidney High School Principal Denny Morrison at Sidney High School. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_7047.jpg Riley Barnes, left, 18, of Sidney, son of Jamie and Daniel Barnes, prepares to say his name as he is videotaped by Sidney High School Principal Denny Morrison at Sidney High School. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Katherine Gonzales, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Norma and Franklin Gonzales, walks across the stage to pickup a diploma in a Sidney High School auditorium that is empty except for a few family members and a videographer taping her walk. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_DSC_7013.jpg Katherine Gonzales, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Norma and Franklin Gonzales, walks across the stage to pickup a diploma in a Sidney High School auditorium that is empty except for a few family members and a videographer taping her walk. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News MacKenzie Ott, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Misty Ott and Adam Ott, tosses her cap into the air in front of a green screen while videotaped by Sidney High School Assistant Principal Greg Snyder. Sidney High School seniors went to the school one at a time to be taped for a composite video that will play during their graduation ceremony. If the graduation ceremony is canceled due to weather the video will be played instead of a live ceremony. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_SDN052120GradTape.jpg MacKenzie Ott, 18, of Sidney, daughter of Misty Ott and Adam Ott, tosses her cap into the air in front of a green screen while videotaped by Sidney High School Assistant Principal Greg Snyder. Sidney High School seniors went to the school one at a time to be taped for a composite video that will play during their graduation ceremony. If the graduation ceremony is canceled due to weather the video will be played instead of a live ceremony. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

